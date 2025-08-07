October 27, 1980 - August 3, 2025

Nicole Catherine Langer (Tamble) passed away on August 3, 2025, at the age of 44, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Though her time with us was far too short, Nicole filled every moment of her life with passion, joy, and an unwavering love for those around her.

Born on October 27, 1980, to Gordon and Patty Tamble, Nicole grew up with a fierce sense of loyalty, a bright smile, and a bold spirit that only grew stronger with time. Nicole graduated from Rocori High School in 1999 and received her bachelor’s degree in communication studies & business from St. Cloud State University in 2005. She married John Langer, on October 15, 2011. Their relationship was built on shared laughter, quiet comforts, and deep companionship. Whether it was going out to eat, grocery shopping, planning meals, or curling up with their beloved dogs to watch football, Nicole and John found happiness in the everyday moments.

Nicole’s smile lit up every room—especially when she was with her family and friends. Whether it was catching up over lunch, enjoying a drink at the Side Bar, or hosting dinner with one of her delicious meals. Wherever Nicole was, laughter and warmth followed.

Nicole was always eager to plan her next adventure. She loved to travel and made it a point to see the world. She went on countless cruises, explored Europe, and ventured to many corners of the United States. It was always a welcome bonus when her vacations involved a winery!

Nicole worked for Willis Towers Watson for 17 years and was a trailblazer in her professional life. In an industry traditionally dominated by men, she carved out a place for herself through hard work, resilience, and integrity. It’s no surprise one of her favorite songs is “The Man” by Taylor Swift! As a Senior Client Advocate at Willis Towers Watson, she earned the affectionate nickname “Pitbull” for her fierce advocacy and tireless dedication to her colleagues and clients. She was recently honored with a prestigious award recognizing her outstanding leadership and vital contributions to the Surety Department—an accolade celebrating not just her professional achievements, but also her ability to foster teamwork, camaraderie, and a culture of excellence.

Nicole leaves behind a legacy of strength, laughter, love, and inspiration. Her bravery in the face of battling cancer, her infectious smile, and her boundless love for life will never be forgotten.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nicole Langer is survived by her husband, John Langer; parents, Gordon and Patty Tamble; brothers, Greg (Mary) Tamble, Robert Tamble and Patrick Tamble (nephews, Emmit, Oliver, Lincoln and Louis Tamble); mother-in-law Sharon Mrocek, step-father-in-law, Dick Mrocek; sister-in-law Kim (Scott) Prestangen (nieces Ann Lindstrom and Joan Gibbons), step-mother-in-law Chris Langer; cousin-‘sister’ Liz (Bryan) Bauck (nieces, Claire, Paige and Sophie Bauck); close friends, Amy Kuechle and Julz Gustafson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her dearly.

Nicole is preceded in death by her grandparents Charles & Dolores Hansen, Alfred & Catherine Tamble, father-in-law Ron Langer and uncle Jim Tamble.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 14, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and 10am-12:45pm Thursday, August 14th at St. Boniface Church.

Please join us at the Side Bar after lunch, where Nikki would love to buy a round of drinks as we continue celebrating her life!

In lieu of flowers, the Nicole Langer Legacy is being established. More information will be shared soon.