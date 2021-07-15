Nicholas Wegman, 28, Foley

November 16, 1992 - July 12, 2021

Nicholas Wegman, age 28 of Foley passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2021 from 12 Noon to 5:00 PM at Jack and Jim's in Duelm, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Nicholas Richard Wegman was born November 16, 1992 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Allan and Jill (Dwenger) Wegman. He grew up in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School, class of 2011. Nicolas enjoyed hunting and fishing, hanging out with friends, fantasy football, the Minnesota Wild and the Vikings. He was proud of driving his beautifully restored 1973 Chevy Nova. He was currently employed by Central Applicators.

He is survived by his parents, Allan and Jill of Foley and sister, Tara (fiance, Scott Willengbring) Wegman. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Payton Wegman and Jace Wegman and aunts and uncles: Duane (Sue) Wegman, Ronny (Juliene) Wegman, Jerry Keller, Joanie (Dave) Habieger, Dan (Cloanne) Wegman, Tammy (Bert) Mathowitz, Sandy (Troy) Lehnen, Joe (Diane) Dwenger, Den (Ann) Dwenger, Cindy (Jerry) Regnier, Sue Dwenger, Tim (Maureen) Dwenger, Lori (Loren) Larson, Kathy (Doug) Corrigan and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roy and Arlene Wegman and Jim and Annette Dwenger and aunts, Linda Wegman and Judy Keller.