July 22, 1980 - June 25, 2025

Celebration of Life will be private for Nicholas W. Opatz, age 44, who passed away Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Nicholas was born July 22, 1980 in Brainerd to William and Kathi (Boyer) Opatz. He lived and worked in the Sartell area for most of his life. Nick married Amy Anderson on November 29, 2002 in Sartell and had two daughters of his own, Taylor Opatz (22) and Brooklyn Opatz (14) (Honorable mention: Charley, his one year old golden doodle). He has spent the past seven years doing road construction, and most recently worked for Safety Signs. Nick loved riding his motorcycle, golfing, and shopping for items that were on sale, even if he didn’t need it. His favorite hobby was fishing, especially ice fishing for walleye and sunfish. He was incredibly athletic, thriving in diving, football, and track in high school. He even held a record for the 100 meter dash in track for many years. Nicholas was energetic, hardworking, strong-willed, and the “life of the party.”

Nicholas is survived by his wife of 22 years, Amy of Hastings; daughters, Taylor and Brooklyn of Mansfield, LA; son, Joseph Hall of Fort Worth TX; father, Bill of Sauk Rapids; mother, Kathi Neil of Virginia; brother, Nathan of Elk River; half- brothers, Brady and Adam of Virgina and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles.