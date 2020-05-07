NFL Releases Minnesota Vikings 2020 Schedule

The NFL has released the complete 2020 schedule for the Minnesota Vikings. The schedule has been ranked as the 18th toughest in the league for their upcoming season.

While the NFL has released the schedule, there is a large amount of uncertainty due to the coronavirus -- so they have multiple contingency plans. For now though, we have a full 17 week schedule. Only the International games have been scrapped at this time.

The Vikings will open the regular season with an NFC North rivalry matchup when the Green Bay Packers visit U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13th.

Another notable matchup comes on Christmas Day when the Vikings visit the Saints for a rare Friday afternoon game.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 Schedule

WEEK 1: SUN 9/13 - Green Bay at Minnesota (Noon CT)

I guess I'll take it all with a grain of salt and hope for the best. I could really use some Vikings football right about now. I'll really need it in September. SKOL!