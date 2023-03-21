New Survey Asks Farmers About Crop Pesticides

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers are asked to take an online survey about how they use pesticides.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the University of Minnesota Extension, has developed Best Management Practices for herbicide use to protect Minnesota’s waters from contamination.

Many agricultural chemicals, especially atrazine and acetochlor, have been found in surface and groundwater samples.

To gauge how well the practices are being adopted, farmers are asked to complete an online survey. The results are anonymous, and will not be used for enforcement in any way.

The results will help the MDA understand the current use of pest management practices, and how to better serve producers.

To take the survey, click here.

