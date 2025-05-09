New Sartell Store Planning Grand Opening May 16-17

The Sartell Les Schwab Tires is celebrating a grand opening with festivities happening Friday and Saturday, May 16-17. Les Schwab Tire Center is partnering with Opportunity Matters with donated new tires.

The Opportunity Matters will be even better equipped to meet the community’s needs in the Sartell area. The organization’s Dodge Ram will receive new tires at the grand opening celebration of the new Les Schwab Tires store in Sartell.

Les Schwab Tires is donating the tires as part of its Tires for Purpose program and will install them during the festivities on May 16. Opportunity Matters is a non profit organization that provides residential services, social opportunities, and transitional education options.

The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration at the 10,500-square-foot Les Schwab Tires store at 32759 River Oaks Lane in Sartell, featuring the tire installation at 10 am on May 16. Visitors will enjoy sweet treats from Sweet Loon Bake Shoppe and free merchandise, gift cards and more.

Friday, May 16, 2025

9 am-6 pm: Sweet treats from Sweet Loon Bake Shoppe, giveaways, store tours, local gift cards and more (while supplies last).

9 am: Ribbon cutting hosted by the Sartell Area Chamber of Commerce

10 am: Tires for Purpose donated tire installation for Opportunity Matters

11 am-2 pm: Free BBQ lunch

Saturday, May 17, 2025

8 am-6 pm: Sweet treats from Sweet Loon Bake Shoppe, giveaways, store tours, local gift cards and more (while supplies last).

11 am-2 pm: Free BBQ lunch