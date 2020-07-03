New Salon/Barbershop Business Coming to Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A new local business is coming to Waite Park.

Natasha Sankey and her business partner Sam Haug are opening their own hair salon inside the Marketplace Mall in Waite Park.

Morph Salon and Barbershop is planning to open next month in the former Professional Looks Salon building. Sankey says the business will bring something unique to the area.

It's exactly what it sounds like, it's a salon and barbershop all in one. We wanted to attract more men into the salon atmosphere and attract more women into the barber atmosphere and do something we like to call a hybrid.

Sankey says she's a big supporter of local businesses and when the opportunity came up to have her own business, she couldn't let it pass.

Haug says even though the building was previously a hair salon, they wanted to renovate the space to make it their own.

We are redoing the flooring, walls, the ceiling, updating the lighting and maybe do more even after we open. We want to keep things very modern and up to date.

In addition to cutting hair, the business will also provide nail, makeup and lash tech services. They are also currently hiring for both stylists and barbers.

Sankey and Haug say they are excited for the opportunity and are looking forward to being part of the community.