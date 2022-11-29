New Revolving Sushi Restaurant Opening in Minnesota

If sushi is your thing, you are going to want to check this place out. I have seen, and I'm sure most others have seen those restaurants where the food comes out on a conveyor belt and you choose what you'd like.

One of those restaurants- with a revolving sushi bar opens in the Mall of America. Kura Sushi, Inc has more than 500 locations around the United State, Japan and Taiwan. The newest is here in Minnesota, at the Mall of America.

Get our free mobile app

There's sushi (obviously) sides, soups and noodles and some desserts to choose from.

Apparently you don't have to take what you'd like from the conveyor belt. You can also just order what you'd like from the touch pad menu. Their website also explains how the food is always fresh and delicious.

I'm not a sushi lover. But I do recognize that this is a very popular trend that people who like this sort of thing will love. And this restaurant sounds like a place that would be great to try some of these dishes. Kura Sushi bar claims to also use the best ingredients with nothing added that is processed or artificial.

So, next time you are headed to Bloomington to the Mall of America, check out this restaurant. Take a break during your holiday shopping for some fun and delicious food... if you like that sort of thing.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie