New Retailer Moving Into Former Ulta Beauty Location

ST. CLOUD -- A new retailer is apparently coming to St. Cloud.

According to city documents, there are building permits that have been issued for a new Sierra Trading Post store in the Rivertown Village Shopping Center on 2nd Street South, in the former Ulta Beauty location.

Sierra is an outdoor equipment and clothing store.

Their website says they started in 1986 as a mail-order business in Reno Nevada. They opened their first retail store in 1990.

In 2012 they were acquired by TJX Companies Incorporated who also owns other major brands like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

Sierra Trading Post has six stores in Minnesota right now, all of them in the Twin Cities, including Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Woodbury, and Roseville. The Roseville store just opened in March.

WJON News has reached out to their corporate headquarters for more information, including a planned timeline for opening. A spokesperson for Sierra says, "when opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so. Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date".

Ulta moved to their new St. Cloud location at Crossroads Center in 2019.

