Update: Sierra Opening New St. Cloud Store in August

ST. CLOUD -- A new retail store is opening in St. Cloud next month. We first told you about Sierra Trading Post coming to the Rivertown Village - in the former Ulta Beauty location - back in May.

The company now says the first day they'll be open will be on Saturday, August 14th at 8:00 a.m.

A company release says

Sierra offers apparel, footwear, and gear for the whole family (including kids and pets) at prices that are generally 20%-60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise. Whether for running, yoga, camping, or hiking, Sierra has something for everyone to get active and outside.

Rivertown Village is at 3959 2nd Street South in St. Cloud. The store's regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The new store is hiring full- and part-time Associates in St. Cloud. Visit jobs.tjx.com to learn more.

In celebration of its new store locations, Sierra will contribute to the St. Cloud community with a $10,000 donation to Anna Marie’s Alliance. It provides safety, shelter, support, and referral services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

