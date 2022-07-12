New Minnesota State Fair Food List for 2022

Today's the day! The sun is shining, the grass is green, and we are getting ready for another Minnesota State Fair! The 2022 New Food List has just come out and as per usual there is plenty of deep-fried weirdness available this year.

This year's foods also seem to focus more global foods, with new vendors like Union Hmong Kitchen, and lots of great new middle-eastern options. There is also a focus this year on vegetarian and vegan options. Here are a few of the ones that really stood out to me:

Pickle Pizza - Rick's Pizza

Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning. (New Vendor)

Sweet Potato Poutine - The Blue Barn

Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian)

Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini’zza - West Indies Soul Food

White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese and West Indies Soul Food’s signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce on a buttermilk naan crust baked in a tandoor oven.

Tirokroketes - Dino's Gyros

Mix of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella blended with Dino’s Greek seasoning, then rolled in a gluten-free panko, deep-fried and sprinkled with lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and Dino’s seasoning. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)

Tot Dog - Lulu's Public House

All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried.

Take a look at all the new foods below. Warning: your mouth will start watering!

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022