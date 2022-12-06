USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota

Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.

If you're shipping holiday cards and gifts for Hanukkah (Dec. 18–Dec. 26), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1), or other holiday traditions, find the USPS recommended domestic, international, and military deadlines in these tables. The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!

Domestic Mail Class -- Product Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

USPS Retail Ground Service: Ship by Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Ship by 2 Dec. 23

First Class and Priority Mail for Alaska and Hawaii should be to the post office by December 17th to arrive on time, and at the post office by December 21st for Priority Mail Express.

Get our free mobile app

Personally, I've already felt the effects of the holiday shipping season. A crucial item I ordered before Thanksgiving that I needed by Small Business Saturday didn't show up until December 5th. Well over a week overdue.

This is the busiest season for postal workers. They are putting in major hours trying to get all the gifts, cards, and other goods out to the people that need them. Show your postal workers some grace, be kind, and know that they are doing everything that they can to make this holiday shipping season go smoothly.

For more on holiday shipping deadlines, visit the USPS online.

Photo by Victória Kubiaki on Unsplash Photo by Victória Kubiaki on Unsplash loading...

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures