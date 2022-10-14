Mark it on your calendar, St. Cloud saw the first flurries of the fall 2022 season on October 14th.

I was up in the wee hours of the morning around 4 AM getting ready for work, and as my husband came inside from taking the dog out he said, "you're not going to like this but it's snowing."

He was right, I don't like it, but what stopped my rage for inclement weather was the fact that this is the first snow. It never sticks around, the ground is still too warm to hold it. This snow is going to let as fast as it is falling, which I realized was definitely the case. The sidewalks look like they were getting rained on instead of snow. And it didn't stop my neighbors from going on their early morning walks.

We can't stop the world from turning, and we can't stop the snow from falling. Looks like Friday the 14th is the only snow in the forecast for a while. Over the weekend and next week it's nothing but partly sunny skies and highs averaging in the 40s.

I'm just glad I thought to bring my plants inside last night. Happy fall y'all.

