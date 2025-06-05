New Family Achievement Center in St. Cloud to Hold Grand Opening

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new business specializing in pediatric occupational, physical, and speech therapy will be holding its grand opening later this month.

The Family Achievement Center at 2904 Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud is inviting the community to check out the space on Friday, June 20th.

The event will feature a bounce house and free ice cream for adults and children.

The Family Achievement Center is a sister clinic to a Twin Cities-based clinic. Its mission is to provide hope and improve children's lives by taking a comprehensive, family-focused approach by integrating occupational, physical, and speech therapy.

The clinic will offer services to treat impairments like sensory disorder, muscular dystrophy, scoliosis, hearing impairments, and other developmental disorders.

The grand opening will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and give children and families a chance to learn, connect, and have fun.

