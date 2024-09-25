New Business Close to Opening in Sartell

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Sartell's River Crossing development is getting close to full with 2 to 3 commercial locations still available.  Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum indicates Les Schwab Tires and Valvoline Oil Change are close to opening.  He says the walls are up and appear on track to open soon.  Fitzthum explains they have 2 to 3 openings on that site and expect it to fill out in 2025.  Some businesses currently in the River Crossing development include Mister Carwash, Chipotle, Aldi's and Starbucks.

Fitzthum says 2025 will be a busy year for development and construction.  He expects more Child Care facilities, restaurants and other commercial developments. Fitzthum indicates it could be a record breaking year for the city of Sartell in terms of new construction and development.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.

 

 

