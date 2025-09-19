Community Invited to Discuss Hwy 24 Improvements in Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be building a new bridge on Highway 24 over I-94 in Clearwater next summer.

There's an open house meeting set for later this month to get a look at the project designs, ask questions, and talk with the project team. The meeting will be at the Lions Park Pavilion from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 29th.

MnDOT plans to build a new bridge over the interstate southeast of the current bridge, reconstruct Highway 24 from 179th Street NW to Smith Street, construct roundabouts at the I-94 eastbound and westbound ramps, new road approaches at Ash Street and Nelson Drive, build a teardrop-style roundabout at Highway 24 and Wright County Road 145, and connect into Wright County's roundabout project at County Road 7.

The project is scheduled to start in the summer of 2026 with completion in late fall 2027.

Click here for a link to the Highway 24 project page.

