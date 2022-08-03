New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair.

Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.

Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring has created Hangar Honey a melon wheat beer that will be sold at the Hangar. Back this year at the State Fair is Third Street's Peach Tree Lagar which you'll find at Giggles' Campfire Grill.

The Minnesota State Fair announced 46 brand new beverages premiering or found only at the fair. In addition, there will be 43 returning beverages found only at the fair. In all, the fair features more than 300 brews and beverages.