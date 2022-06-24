New Bank Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bank is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

Chase Bank is opening a branch at 211 5th Avenue South in the same building as Chipotle and Noodles and Company.

Banking for Chase Market Director Andy Gahan says, “St. Cloud boasts an inviting, vibrant community with a diverse business and retail environment." Gahan says they'll be opening their first branch in St. Cloud later this year.

Chase Bank, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Chase Bank, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Austin Ruehle is the Vice President of Real Estate for Inventure Real Estate and represented Spring Hill Capital and Inventure Properties which owns the building. He says they are excited for the new bank location to come to town.