New Attractions Announced for the Minnesota State Fair

We wrap up our summer in Minnesota with 12 days of non-stop fun at the Minnesota State Fair, and no matter how many times you have attended the event there is always something new to see and do. This year there are over 50 new vendors that will be selling everything from food to clothing to home goods. There are new rides to ride, new competitions to see, new shows being put on, and so much more. Here is a small taste of some of the new things that will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year:

What Minnesotan doesn't love bingo? Each Bingo session includes 5 games, and packets are $10 each, cash only. Winners receive two admission tickets to their choice of either the 2022 or 2023 State Fair and their very own coveted blue ribbon that will be the envy of family and friends. Proceeds from Blue Ribbon Bingo will be going to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

This new educational exhibit at the fair transports guests to the world’s most awe-inspiring locations and asks the question: How can humans survive here? This new attraction invites you to investigate, collaborate, problem-solve, play, build and collect your way to becoming the ultimate survival expert. It is free with your fair admission!

There will be two new rides on the midway this year, Iron Dragon Coaster and Music Express. Iron Dragon is known for hairpin turns, fast and sudden drops, and lots of airtime. And the Music Express is going to fly you at top speeds through lights and music.

Special programs and exhibit highlights will commemorate the State Fair’s partnership with FFA that started back in 1948 with a group of 37 boys exhibiting sheep and swine. There will be multiple exhibits throughout the fair as well as different programs and shows to commemorate the anniversary. See more on that here.

The History Walking Tour, a two-mile, 12-stop self-guided exploration of some of the State Fair’s most historically significant spots, introduces five new additions to the tour: One-Mile Track, Plaza Bandstand, Cattle Barn, Baldwin Park and Pets at the Fair. How to participate: pick up a tour brochure at any tour stop, visit at least eight of the 12 stops and collect a prize. This walking tour is free with fair admission.

Check out all the new vendors, shows, and exhibits for 2022 at the Minnesota State Fair here.

