Need A Job? U.S. Bank Stadium’s Hiring Fair Is Wednesday

If you're looking for a job you've come to the right place. If you're a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, this is just the cherry on top!

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is holding a hiring fair in hopes to fill several part-time positions ahead of the football season.

The job fair kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's located at U.S. Bank Stadium 's NW Legacy Gates at 401 Chicago Avenue South.

If you don't want to interview in person, you can opt in for virtual interviews scheduled online.

There are a variety of part-time positions open including; guest experience representative, stand worker, cashier, cook, warehouse worker, event security, gameday seasonal retail associate and more!

In addition to the part time work, there are a few full-time positions available including event manager and program coordinator.

The hourly rate for their part-time workers start at $14.25 per hour. You must be able to commit to working 15-20 events per year. During your shift you'll get free parking, a free meal, access to employee exclusive events and you'll be part of the team that makes gamedays happen at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Basic requirements to be considered for the include; you must be at least 18 years or older to apply, you must have a high school diploma or GED and you must also be able to pass a background check.

If you're interested in applying online, you can find the application form and instructions here.

