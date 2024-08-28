Nebraska Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Nebraska had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Highway 10 at around 1:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Flex driven by a 16-year-old boy was heading east on Highway 10 while a Chevy Cruze driven by 64-year-old Kerri Jo Ebert of Beatrice, Nebraska was westbound.

Troopers say the two vehicles collided near 172nd Street.

Ebert was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver and his passenger were not hurt.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell