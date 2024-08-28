Nebraska Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash
BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Nebraska had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Highway 10 at around 1:20 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Flex driven by a 16-year-old boy was heading east on Highway 10 while a Chevy Cruze driven by 64-year-old Kerri Jo Ebert of Beatrice, Nebraska was westbound.
Troopers say the two vehicles collided near 172nd Street.
Ebert was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver and his passenger were not hurt.
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories
From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true.
Gallery Credit: Erica Russell
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll