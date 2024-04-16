Nearly $2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in southwestern Minnesota is nearly two million dollars richer.

A ticket sold at a Food N Fuel in Worthington has won $1,911,615 in the Gopher 5 game.

The game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the numbers drawn at 6:17 p.m.

Tickets cost $1 each to play. The prize now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

