Nearly $2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in southwestern Minnesota is nearly two million dollars richer.
A ticket sold at a Food N Fuel in Worthington has won $1,911,615 in the Gopher 5 game.
The game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the numbers drawn at 6:17 p.m.
Tickets cost $1 each to play. The prize now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.
