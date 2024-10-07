National Weather Service Replaces Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories

CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service will no longer be issuing "wind chill" watches, warnings or advisories.

Meteorologist Joe Calderone in Chanhassen says this winter those messages are being renamed an “extreme cold” watch, an extreme cold warning and a cold weather advisory.

He says the new terms focus on what you're going to be feeling when you're outside regardless of if the wind does exacerbate it or not.

Calderone says extreme cold can cause hypothermia and frostbite even on calm winter days.

He says the weather forecasts will still include wind chill readings.