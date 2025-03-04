Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As the rain changes over to snow it's going to bring a wide range of wintry conditions to much of southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to areas just to the south of St. Cloud including Sherburne, Wright, and Meeker counties.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The area around the Twin Cities will be in a Winter Storm Warning. This will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Southeastern Minnesota including the communities of Mankato, Rochester, and Red Wing will be under a Blizzard Warning. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 55 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

The rain and snow mix in Minnesota is part of a much larger system that is impacting several states across the middle of the country.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 26.8 inches of snow, which is 9.1 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES