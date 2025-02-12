National Pork Producers Concerned About Tariff Retaliation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The president of the National Pork Producers Council is concerned about retaliatory tariffs.

Lori Stevermer calls this an interesting time in agriculture:

One thing I think that’s really on people's minds right away is just the tariff discussions and certainly the concern with retaliatory tariffs back against the pork industry

Stevermer says

Mexico is really our top market for pork products. We send about 40 percent of our hams there. China, we send a lot of our pork byproducts there. And, of course, Canada is a good partner both in terms of sending pork products there and then getting weaned pigs into the U.S

President Trump has targeted Canada, Mexico, and China, which Stevermer says are three important markets for U.S. pork.