National Average Price for Gas Falls Below $3 Per Gallon
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price for gasoline has finally fallen below $3 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says Americans are putting in just 5.44 minutes of work to buy a gallon, the fewest minutes of work needed, minus the pandemic, since 2015.
They say we'll likely continue to see additional downward pressure on gas, with the national average falling another 10 to 15 cents by Christmas.
The national average price for gasoline is at $2.97. The average price in Minnesota has fallen another 3.3 cents per gallon and is averaging $2.81.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.49 per gallon.
