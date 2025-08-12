September 8, 1987 - August 8, 2025

Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nathan “Nate” A. Skaja, who left this world far too soon due to heart complications.

Nate was born on September 8, 1987 in St. Cloud to Hugh and Diane (Rau) Skaja. Nate was a devoted husband to Michelle, the love of his life, whom he married on August 16, 2019. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, and adventure, and were blessed with two wonderful children—Bennett (4) and Scarlett (3), his greatest joys.

Nate worked as a Senior IT Specialist for Stearns County, where his dedication and expertise made a lasting impact. Beyond his professional life, Nate was known for his laid-back spirit, infectious humor, and unwavering kindness. He had a unique sense of style—cutoff shirts, basketball shorts, and slides were his signature look—and he wore it with confidence and charm.

He found happiness in the simplest things: cheering on his favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings, camping, playing beanbags, gaming, and spending quality time with his family. In recent years, Nate discovered a newfound love for DIY projects—despite not always being capable of completing them successfully. His enthusiasm and determination, even when things didn’t go as planned, brought laughter and joy to those around him.

Nate was a jokester at heart, always ready with a laugh or a witty remark, and he had a way of making everyone feel at ease. His warmth and generosity touched all who knew him.

Nate’s legacy lives on in the love he shared, the laughter he inspired, and the memories he created with those closest to him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as the sweetest human, a true original, and a man who loved fiercely and lived fully.

He is survived by his wife Michelle of Sauk Rapids; children, Bennett and Scarlett; father Hugh (Jean McGuire) of St. Cloud; Stephany Barber of Chanhassen and Alyssa Skaja of Waite Park; Father-in-law, Kevin Luebesmier of St. Cloud; mother-in-law, Beverly Luebesmier of Superior, WI; sisters-in-law, Andrea (Dan) Lodermeier of Clear Lake and Rachel (Robbie Piepgras) Luebesmier of Madelia; brothers-in-law, Dan (Valerie Bromenschenkel) Luebesmier of Little Falls and Andy (Paige) Luebesmier of Little Falls; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Diane; grandparents; and brothers-in-law, Brian and Brandon Luebesmier.

A celebration of Nate’s life will be held on Monday August 18 from 4pm-6pm, with a prayer starting at 6pm at the Riverside Terrace, 195 River Ave S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 , where friends and family are invited to gather, share stories, and honor the incredible person he was. Please come casually—or better yet, dressed as Nate would: in a cutoff shirt, basketball shorts, and slides. A light meal will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and a donation link is available. Go Fund Me: In Memory of Nathan Skaja.