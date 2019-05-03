Natascha Joy Keller, 42, Bloomington

April 14, 1977 - May 1, 2019

Memorial services celebrating the life of Natascha Joy Keller, 42, of Bloomington will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, (6338 County Road 40 NW, New London, MN). Natascha passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home. Reverend Wayne D. Kopitzke will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Grove Cemetery, Paynesville.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Natascha was born on April 14, 1977 in Paynesville, Minnesota. She attended elementary school in St. Cloud, elementary and junior high in International Falls and graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1995. She obtained her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Rasmussen College and went on to Flight Attendant School. Natascha was employed as a Flight Attendant since 1998 with Northwest and Delta Airlines.

Natascha enjoyed helping those in need, thrift shopping and above all spending time with her family and friends. Her beautiful smile, generosity and infectious laugh will be remembered always.

She is survived by her mother, Bev (Curt) Kopitzke of Paynesville; father, James (Cynthia) Keller and family of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother, Dan (Lisa) Kopitzke and family of Zimmerman; sister, Rachelle (Matt) Lee and family of Bremerton, Washington; grandmother, Virginia Keller of Melrose; many other relatives; friends; and her Delta family.

Natascha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold & Joyce Manz, Leo & Gladys Kopitzke; grandfather, Eddie Keller; brother, Jimmy Keller; and cousin, Michelle Manz.