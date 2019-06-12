Nancy L. Lindquist, 88, Princeton

August 18, 1930 - June 9, 2019

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 6:00 PM, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Nancy L. Lindquist. She passed away at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 88. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Nancy was born in Seattle, Washington, on August 18, 1930, to William and Dorothy Kidder. When Nancy was 2-years-old, they moved to St. Paul, MN. Nancy graduated from Cretin-Durham Hall in St. Paul and began work in the office at Glendenning Motorways where her father was a lead salesman. She married Robert Lindquist on February 3, 1951, at St. Thomas Church in St. Paul Park. They lived in south Minneapolis from 1951 to 1967. During this time, they had four daughters, Sandy (Leroy) George, Susan (Tom) Shetler, Mary (David) Moore, and Kathy Hagemeister. The Lindquists moved to their cabin on Green Lake in rural Princeton in 1967. In 2005, they moved to a townhome in the city of Princeton. Nancy loved reading, watching wildlife, painting, and singing. She was sharp and quick-witted and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to raising four daughters, Nancy adored beyond measure their seven grandchildren, Christine, Joyce (Mike), Carolyn (Gavin), Nicholas (Mysi), Amanda, Steve (Leah), and Luke and their four great-grandchildren, Sydney, Owen, Lilian, and Chloe.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerold Kidder; her husband, Robert (2013); and daughter, Mary (2008).