February 17, 1946 – February 1, 2026

Nancy Lou Jacobs, age 79, of Waite Park, MN entered her heavenly home on February 1, 2026.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10:20 am on Saturday, February 7th at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN followed by a gathering at HR Pesty’s. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be at a later date.

Nancy was born on February 17, 1946, to John and Ione (DuHoux) Plowman in Granite Falls, MN. Nancy graduated from Olivia High School in 1964. She attended St Barnabas School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN and graduated in 1967. On June 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob/Bobby) Vogt.

They were blessed with two children, Kristine and Joseph. While Bob served his time in the Vietnam War, Nancy and Kristine moved to Olivia to be close to family. While being stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on September 14, 1977, Bob was tragically killed in a military plane accident. Once again, Nancy with her children, Kristine (8) and Joseph (2), moved back to Olivia.

In Olivia, she met Larry Jacobs and they were married on November 25, 1978, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. They made their home in the Olivia area and were blessed with a son, Matthew.

After retirement, Larry and Nancy moved to Waite Park, enjoying being closer to family.

Nancy was an extremely loving, kind, and caring nurse throughout her entire life.

Nancy’s greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. While she resided in Minnesota and was able to spend much time with Kristine and her family, she made many trips to Arizona to spend with her two boys, Joe and Matt and their families.

Nancy also loved playing cards and games with friends, neighbors, sisters-in-law, and most of all, her family. Many great memories were made with her Birthday Club friends. Nancy had so much joy this past year having Jon and Kristine, and their six cats, moving in with her from May to September while they were planning a new residence. Her only concern was that she’d be lonely once they moved into their new home. Nancy also made a fun trip to Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Bonnie Plowman and several of her nieces. In October she made a trip to AZ (which she had to postpone from August) to celebrate her daughter-in-law Natalie and grandson Grayson’s birthday and watch her granddaughter Payton play her cello with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

In November, Nancy had one more fantastic trip with her children and some of her grandchildren when they went to Seattle to celebrate Joe’s 50th birthday and watch the Vikings play the Seahawks.

Nancy fell on December 5th, which started her downhill journey, first suffering multiple thoracic compression fractures, then a major heart attack, and finally an extremely difficult surgery to repair a quarter-sized hole in her heart. Her journey back to being independent was too overwhelming and impossible to achieve. After spending over three weeks at Abbott Northwestern, she was able to come home, where she spent her remaining days in her sunroom being cared for and surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy is survived by her children; Kristine (Jon) Drews of Zimmerman, MN, Joseph (Jessica) Vogt of Phoenix, AZ, and Matthew (Natalie) Jacobs of Mesa, AZ. Her grandchildren; Bobby (fiancé Sydney) Drews, Paige (Mitchell) Nord, Payton Jacobs and Grayson Jacobs. Her sister Becky (Kent) Gustafson, sister-in-law Bonnie Plowman, brother-in-law Jay Thorkelson, brother and sisters-in-law Joanne Balgaard, Lyle (Judy) Jacobs, Eileen Melin, Gloria Larson, Marcia (Jerome) Taatjes, Denise (Jeff) Iverson, Nancy (Phil) Standfuss, Marlys (Keith) Sharpe, Kim (Dean) Boike, and Loran (Betsy) Jacobs. Any many, many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Vogt, husband Larry Jacobs, infant twin sons, brother Duane Plowman, sister Nola Thorkelson, brothers-in-law Dennis Balgaard, Gary Melin, Ron Svoboda, Lowell Larson, and sister-in-law Paulette Svoboda.

Blessed be her memory.