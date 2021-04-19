Nancy J. Pfannenstein, 77, Sauk Rapids

May 31, 1943 - April 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Nancy J. Pfannenstein age 77, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Good Shephard Nursing Home. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at church.

Nancy was born on May 31, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to Dennis and Carol (Casper) Pelnar. She married Keven Pfannenstein on October 22, 1966 in Milwaukee, WI. Nancy worked as a registered nurse for Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, St. Scholastica Convent, Talahi Senior Community, Camp Friendship, and Lakeview Nursing Home.

She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Camp Friendship Board, Minnesota Nurses Association, ARC and Opportunity Training Center Board.

Nancy enjoyed children, picnics with her family, family reunions, nature, singing, dancing, reading, and helping those in need.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Pfannenstein of Victorville, CA, Kent of Sauk Rapids, Courtney (J) Ellingson of Skagway, AK; sister Penny (John) Krasnan of Goodyear AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kevin in 2020.

A Special Thank You to the staff of the Good Shepherd Community, and Benton County Social Services, St Croix Hospice, family and friends for all the care and support given to Nancy and her family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.