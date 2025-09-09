October 27, 1941 - September 4, 2025

Nancy and Tony were married on May 20th, 1967 at her grandparents’ home. They spent 58 years together as husband and wife. After they were married, they relocated to Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where Tony was in his final phase of becoming a store manager for the FW Woolworth Co. After his specialized training was complete, he was promoted to Manager. Many promotions later and moving to Saint Cloud, Nancy was able to start her own day care, taking care of many children over the course of 20 years.

Nancy Lee Buchek, age 83, of Saint Cloud, passed away on September 4th, 2025. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, September 10th, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, MN from 4-6 pm.

Nancy was born on October 27th, 1941 in Marshfield, WI to Harold and Elsie (Foreman) Blum. Nancy was a pro shopper and loved to pick out clothing and books for the local elementary schools for children who may have not had those things otherwise. A very intimate time in Nancy and Tony’s life was spent at their family lake cabin, which was owned by the family for many generations. Here, they shared many fond memories with family. Her good friend, Judy, was her partner in all things shopping, whether it be for flowers for her immaculate garden, or the donations to children she was so generous with. She also loved her time spent on the local bowling league, sporting her finesse by winning 1st place in a few tournaments. She spent 10 fun years doing this activity. To say the least, she loved being active in any way she found suitable.

Nancy is survived by her husband Tony Buchek and their son, Chad.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Elsie, and son, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorials be made to the Dementia Society of America- visit them at www.dementiasociety.org