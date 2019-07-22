Nancy A. Evans, 69, St. Joseph

July 11, 1950 - July 19, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Nancy A. Evans, age 69, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. Reverend Robert Kieffer will officiate. Inurnment will be at the St. John’s Abbey Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall.

Nancy was born on July 11, 1950 to Arthur and Sally (Carvajal) Alvarez in Los Angeles, California. She attended Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, CA and later graduated from St. Cloud State University with her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She was united in marriage to Bernard Evans on October 12, 1974 in a Catholic Ceremony in Southern California. Nancy worked for the Stearns County Community Corrections Multiple DWI Offender Program and later for the CentraCare Recovery Plus as an LADC Chemical Dependency Counselor. Nancy enjoyed being able to help those in recovery and proved to be a sensitive, compassionate and caring helper. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the annual family vacation at Bay Lake. Nancy also enjoyed doing various craft projects, dining out and entertaining guests. Nancy enjoyed giving of her time and talents, working with the Mission Program of Fr. Jack Davis in Chimbote, Peru and serving on the Board of Directors for Friends of Chimbote.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bernard; children, Eric (Vanessa) and Kimberly Evans; grandchildren, Margaux and Francesca Evans; brother, Connie (Vicky) Alvarez and many other relatives and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to CentraCare Palliative Care and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Nancy as well as the St. Joseph Parish Pastoral Team for their visits.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions to Nancy’s favorite Charities – The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls (http://www.fslf.org) and Heifer International (http://www.heifer.org).