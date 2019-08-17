Mystics Outlast Lynx

Even with a strong offensive and defensive showing, the no.1 seeded Washington Mystics proved to be too much for the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night.

The Lynx outscored the Mystics in three of the four quarters. Washington kept the game close in the first frame, trailing 21-20 after 10 minutes. In the second quarter, Minnesota led by as many as 10 points, but the Mystics cut the lead to 41-39 by halftime.

Minnesota had a solid third quarter, outscoring Washington 21-17 and extending their lead to 62-56. It all started to come undone in the final quarter for the Lynx. Washington rallied, putting up 30 points, but never leading by more than seven. Minnesota had a few opportunities to catch up in the final two minutes but ultimately couldn't close against the Mystics. They lost it 86-79.

Sylvia Fowles led the team with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Damiris Dantas and Danielle Robinson each added 14 points, and Napheesa Collier finished with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Washington Mystics earned a season-sweep against the Minnesota Lynx, winning the final of three showdowns between the teams. They are the first team in the WNBA to clinch a spot in the playoffs and currently hold a one-game lead over the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx fall to 13-13 and still sit in seventh place in the league. They will face the Storm, who they trail by a half-game, in Seattle on Sunday for the chance to move into sixth. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.