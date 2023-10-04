Must We Explain? Top 10 Most Misunderstood Things About Minnesota

Having just moved back to my home state of Minnesota after many years on the West Coast, I'm quickly being reminded of all the misunderstood things having to do with Minnesota.

Do you feel like you're always having to explain how things really are to out-of-towners? I've only been back for 4 months and I already feel it. So let's just clear it up now.

TOP 10 MOST MISUNDERSTOOD THINGS ABOUT MINNESOTA

Not everyone eats lutefisk. As a matter of fact, more people dislike it then like it. But yes, some Minnesotans do eat it.

The capital of Minnesota is not Minneapolis. It sometimes feels like St. Paul gets treated like the mistreated step-sister. But there is a lot going on in St. Paul and it is the Capital of Minnesota.

Yes, the snow does melt. Sure, there are a few months where we get buried in snow. But if you talk to someone from another part of the country you'd think we were shoveling snow in June.

Speaking of snow - it doesn't shut us down. If you're in town and there's a blizzard, you can be late but don't think it's cancelled. We're prepared with snow plows, cross country skis, heavy jackets and snow boots to match all our outfits.

Yes, we have an accent but not everyone talks like they do in the movie Fargo. Yes, the movie is hysterical. Yes, we laugh at the accent. But we ALL love to do a great impression of the accent.

We call ourselves the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" but there are really 11,842 of them. But we round down, because we're nice like that, we don't boast.

Don't ask a Minnesotan to take you to Starbucks. We go to Caribou.

The Minnesota Goodbye. It's a real thing. Please don't rush us. Just adapt and understand. If you need to leave at 3p, I suggest you start to leave at 2:30p.

It's a hotdish in Minnesota. It's NOT a casserole unless you're in any other state.

Most of us don't like the Mall of America. If you come to town to visit us and you want to go, we'll take you there. But we won't go on our own time.

