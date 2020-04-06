Muriel Henry, 95, St. Cloud

March 14, 1925 - April 5, 2020

Private services will be held for Muriel Henry, age 95, of St. Cloud. Muriel passed away April 5, 2020 with family present at her home. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public Memorial Mass will be planned at a future time.

Muriel was born March 14, 1925 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Marguerite (Gauche) Lund. Shortly after birth, she and her parents moved to Wildrose, ND for 5 years and returned to St. Cloud where she resided for the remainder of her life.

Muriel graduated from Cathedral High School in 1943. Following high school, she worked for a modeling agency in Chicago. She returned to St. Cloud and worked at Char-Gale as an inspector to assist in the war effort.

She married John J. Henry on August 27, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they had 9 children, seven boys and two girls. She was a stay at home mom and went back to work later in life, this time at Herberger’s, a job she truly enjoyed. She loved fashion and enjoyed helping customers find the right outfit.

Muriel adored her husband and was proud of her Norwegian heritage. Her husband John would tell her “a Norwegian’s hair gets darker with age!” Muriel said, “I may get old, but I will never turn gray”, and she didn’t, even at 95 years old.

The Henry house had an open door and was a gathering spot for friends and relatives for 70 years. She would greet guests with a warm welcome, and always found the good in people. Muriel was an excellent cook and for many years would bake a cake every day.

She was member of Sons of Norway and for 70 years, a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. She was deeply religious and her rosary was always with her.

A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, relatives and friends who helped her and touched her along the way. We especially want to thank her daughter Patty Gregory who has lovingly cared for her parents over the past 20 years. Patty moved into her mom’s home five years ago to care for her 24/7.

Muriel is survived by her children Marguerite “Peggy” Offutt, John Jr. (Carol) Henry, Jim (Patty) Henry, Patty Gregory, Bill Henry and Joe (Leah) Henry, all of St. Cloud, daughters-in-law Pat Henry of Eau Claire, WI and Paula Henry of Lake Park, MN, 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, brother Ray Lund of St. Cloud and lifelong friend Rosemary Peters of Willmar. Muriel truly loved and cherished all of her grandchildren.

Muriel is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, Sr, sons Tom and Chuck, infant son Daniel, brothers Neil, Giles, and Jerry Lund, sisters Peggy Jean Lund and Maureen Rosenberger, and best friend of over 60 years, Blanche Eilers.

Her family would like to personally thank the caring staff at the Good Shepherd Community and Moments Hospice for the exceptional care they provided this past month.