Muriel B. Walker, 90, Princeton

May 11, 1934 - April 28, 2025

attachment-Muriel Walker loading...

Muriel B. Walker, age 90 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, at the Elim Wellspring Health Care Center in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Freshwaters United Methodist in Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Malmo Cemetery in Aitkin.

Muriel Bertha was born to Newton and Ethel (Ecklund) Brooks on May 11, 1934, in Aitkin. She graduated from Princeton High School. Muriel married Duane “Dewey” Walker on May 30, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Princeton. She worked as an electronic assembler at Control Data for 25 years and retired in 1989. Muriel enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, canning, collecting cookbooks, serving coffee to neighbors, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, feeding stray cats, and raising chickens. She served on the Princeton Township Board and was a member of Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton.

Muriel is survived by her children, Alan (Rosie) Walker of Princeton and Cindy Walker of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Andy (Nikki), Kelvin (Heather), CJ (Nadine), Torey (Haley), Brooklyn, and Gabby; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl Brooks of Princeton, Connie (Dean) Manbeck of Richfield, Jim (Kathy) Brooks of Carmel, IN, and Nancy Stephan of Centerville; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey; daughters, Ruth Ann and Joni Lynn; brother, Del; and daughter-in-law, Katie.