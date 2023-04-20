Woman Sentenced for Murder, Assault on Red Lake Reservation

Courtroom loading...

ST. PAUL (WJON News) – A Bemidji woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in a murder and an assault that took place in August 2019 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on August 12, 2019, 21-year-old Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner, of Duluth, and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett, of Redby, entered the garage of a Red Lake residence where Daniel Alan Johnson was living.

Cutbank, Sumner, and Barrett were masked and armed.

Once inside, Cutbank fired multiple gunshots, fatally wounding Johnson and seriously injuring a second victim.

To assist the defendants in avoiding arrest, 50-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert of Cass Lake, drove Cutbank, Barrett, and Sumner off the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

On September 20, 2022, Cutbank pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree and one count of aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

