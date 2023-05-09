Multiple Fire Crews on Scene of Clearwater Business Fire
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire in Clearwater Township.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire at Clearwater Auto Parts just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the fire had fully engulfed the building as well as grass in the area.
You are asked to stay clear of the area as firefighters work to put out the blaze.
A cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
