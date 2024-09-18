J.D. Power Ranks MSP Airport #1 Among Mega Airports

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is ranked number one among mega airports in a recent report.

J.D. Power's 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study says MSP earned the highest customer satisfaction rankings for each of the seven airport dimensions.

MSP is the 18th busiest airport in the United States and scored a 671 in the study.

The seven dimensions in the order of importance are ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure experience, food, beverage and retail, and arrival experience.

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year. MSP served a total of 34.7 million passengers in 2023, and passenger traffic is trending eight percent more than last year.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission in 2023 launched the single largest interior renovation of concourses and passenger gate areas at MSP's terminal 1, which opened in 1962. The $242 million project will be completed in late 2025. This summer, MAC broke ground on the 168,000-square-foot terminal 2 expansion project. That will open in 2027.

