MSP Expecting 10% More Passengers for Thanksgiving Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing for a significant boost in passengers for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

The liftoff for Thanksgiving travel begins Thursday and runs 12 days through Tuesday, December 2nd.

MSP is expecting a minimum of 468,000 people to check in and be screened through security checkpoints. That's more than 10 percent over the nearly 423,000 screened in 2023 during the same period.

The busiest days are expected to mirror past years with passenger activity peaking on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Some tips for travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday include reserving a spot in the security line for free through MSP RESERVE, and prebook parking online to guarantee a spot.

READ RELATED ARTICLES