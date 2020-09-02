Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash with Car in Rural Benton County

FOLEY -- A motorcyclist received minor injuries after a crash with a car near Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and 165th Avenue NE in Glendorado Township.

A motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Steven Thole of Foley and a car driven by 29-year-old Bridget Gohmann Becker were both eastbound on Highway 95. The car came to a stop before attempting to turn on 165th Avenue NE, when the motorcycle, traveling behind, made contact with the car's rear tire.

Thole received non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Gohmann was not hurt.