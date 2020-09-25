Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Maple Lake Friday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Maple Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was going east on Highway 55 when a car going north on Maple Avenue went through the stop sign and in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Keith Struck of New Hope, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 68-year-old Douglas Bell of Maple Lake, was not hurt.