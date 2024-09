HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt when his bike collided with a deer.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday at about 7:20 p.m. on Sage Road, about three miles southeast of Hillman.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nickolas Erickson of Isanti was traveling north when he hit the deer. Erickson was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.