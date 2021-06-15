Motorcycle Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Princeton

PRINCETON -- A motorcycle driver was killed in an early-morning crash near Princeton in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 95 at 105th Avenue in Princeton Township.

A motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Lonnie Mayo of Princeton was going east on the highway when he struck a deer, slid, and overturned. Mayo was thrown into the westbound lane.

A car pulling a trailer driven by 74-year-old Dennis Denker of North Branch was going west. The trailer struck Mayo.

A semi driven by 54-year-old Keith Halvorson of Ogilvie was also going west and also struck Mayo.

Mayo died in the crash. The other two drivers were not hurt.

