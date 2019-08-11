Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash Near Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE -- A man was hurt in a crash near Long Prairie on Saturday night. The incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 27.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle and a pickup truck were going west on Highway 27 when the truck slowed to make a turn.

Authorities say the motorcycle driver expected the truck to turn right and tried to pass it on the driver's side but was hit when the truck made a left turn.

The driver of the motorcycle,58-year-old Delbert Schulz of Long Prairie was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Danielle Erola of Owatonna, and her two passengers, 20-year-old Erin Ackman and 21-year-old Cameron Trupe of Owatonna, were not hurt.