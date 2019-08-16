Motorcycle Driver Hurt In Collision With Hay Bale

PIERZ -- A motorcycle driver was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving ran into a hay bale. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 25 north of Pierz.

A pickup and a trailer loaded with hay were being driven south by 57-year-old Roger Lanners of Royalton. Three bales fell off the trailer and onto the road.

The motorcycle driven by 64-year-old Myles Mcgrath of Pierz crashed into one of them. He was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.