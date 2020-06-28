Motorcycle Crash on I-94 Ramp Sends One to Hospital

MONTICELLO -- A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Robert Wright, was exiting westbound Interstate 94 to Fenning Avenue.

Authorities say Wright lost control after hitting gravel on the side of the ramp and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.