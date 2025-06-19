Motorcycle Crash in Stearns County Sends Rider To Hospital

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Munson Township.

Fifty-six-year-old James Stalboerger of Richmond was traveling north when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

