Morrison County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust, Arrests
RANDALL (WJON News) -- Two people are jailed after a Morrison County traffic stop Monday.
A sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 115 in Randall.
The deputy noticed several equipment violations and indicators of possible drug activity.
The deputy deployed his police dog to search the vehicle.
The sheriff's office says the deputy seized 92 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and several oxycodone pills.
Officers arrested the driver, 39-year-old Jennifer Weber of LeSeur, and her passenger, 41-year-old John Moore Jr. of LeSeur. Both were booked into the Morrison County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession.
