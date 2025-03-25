Morrison County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust, Arrests

Morrison County Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust, Arrests

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

RANDALL (WJON News) -- Two people are jailed after a Morrison County traffic stop Monday.

A sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 115 in Randall.

The deputy noticed several equipment violations and indicators of possible drug activity.

The deputy deployed his police dog to search the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the deputy seized 92 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and several oxycodone pills.

Officers arrested the driver, 39-year-old Jennifer Weber of LeSeur, and her passenger, 41-year-old John Moore Jr. of LeSeur. Both were booked into the Morrison County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession.

Most Visited State Parks In Minnesota: Is Your Favorite in the List?

Minnesota has 75 beautiful state parks. The parks have an average of 9,700,000 visitors each year. Interestingly enough, nearly 19% of park visitors come from other states and countries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Now, my favorite State Park is Jay Cooke in Carlton, MN, but it did not break into the top 5.

Gallery Credit: Shel B

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

Filed Under: morrison county sheriff's office
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON